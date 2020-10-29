1/
Thomas M. King
1933 - 2020
King, Thomas M.
Jun 12, 1933 - Oct 23, 2020
Thomas M. King, 87, passed October 23, 2020 at his home in Osprey, Florida, with family members present.
Tom was born June 12, 1933 in Conneaut, Ohio, the son of the late Mark and Ruby King. Sisters, Marge McClellan, Virginia Safford, and Nancy Harke, and brother Alan King predeceased him. His sister, Sarah Robinson, survives.
He graduated from Rowe High School in Conneaut, Ohio and attended college at Ohio University and Ohio State University.
Tom moved to Venice, FL in 1968 determined to build his own manufacturing company. He succeeded in starting King Plastic Corp., now located in North Port, FL. He was very pleased that his son, Jeffrey King, now successfully runs the company. Also, two grandsons, Charlie and Steven, are employed with the family business.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Judy, for 66 years. They enjoyed traveling to many countries and cruising on their boat. They especially loved boating in British Columbia and Alaska. They also loved their time in the mountains of Western North Carolina, where Tom was an avid golfer.
His wife Judy and three loving children, Debbie (Richard) Wright, Sally King, and Jeffrey (Vicky) King survive him. His four grandsons include Michael Deen, Steven King, Charlie King and Eric Wright. He loved being a great grandfather to Addy, twins Rowan and Weston, William and Molly.
Per Tom's wishes there will be a private family gathering in the mountains of North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made in memory of Thomas King, to Tidewell Hospice.
To share a memory of Tom or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
