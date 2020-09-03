Lawlor, Thomas M.

Aug 12, 1935 - Aug 31, 2020

Thomas Martin Lawlor, of Venice, FL died August 31 in Bradenton, FL. He celebrated his 85th birthday just 19 days earlier with his four children and his favorite sweet, chocolate cake. He was born August 12, 1935 in Irvington, NJ to Catherine (nee) Bruns and Martin Lawlor, and grew up in Maplewood, NJ, graduating from Columbia High School 1953.

He was saddened recently by the passing of his lifelong friend and classmate Joseph "Doc" Volz. As young men, they drove west to San Francisco before embarking on a trip that took them to Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji, New Zealand, and Australia. They worked along the way, at one time fighting California wildfires, until they had money for their next destination. They planned to continue their adventure around the world, but the U.S. draft board called them both stateside within a month of each other. Thomas was stationed in Vicenza, Italy as an Army mechanic with Top Secret clearance, working on nuclear missiles. He became a champion sharpshooter and was chosen to be the personal driver for a Colonel there.

He married, settled in East Hanover, NJ, raised his family there, and owned and operated Circle Esso (later Exxon) gas station and garage in neighboring Florham Park, NJ, employing countless area teens before his own children were old enough to pump gas. He was active in both communities, serving on both volunteer fire departments, towing parade floats, saving and decorating the large evergreen tree on his business's newly developed property in the center of Florham Park.

In 1978, he moved to Venice, FL after plowing driveways for one last cold, snowy New Jersey winter. He and his second wife owned the Southern Fox Bar and Grill, named after his favorite East Hanover hangout, The Red Fox Inn. When they sold that business, he worked as a Sarasota County school bus driver, caring for thousands of school children for 24 years. He served as a South Venice volunteer firefighter, earned his boating Captain's license, and volunteered with the Sarasota County Marine Patrol. As a Notary Public, he married 350 couples.

He was an avid outdoorsman-- hunting, fishing, boating, camping. He was a racecar driver, taught himself to play the banjo-- twice marching in the Mummers Parade. He was a 27-year survivor of colon cancer and an eternal optimist, never admitting to having a bad day. He loved people and a good party, and was often the one throwing the party. He made friends wherever he went, and seemed to know people everywhere he went, even running into an old friend as he passed through a toll booth on a vacation trip! He loved life, gobbled it up, and left putting up a fight.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Anne, and second wife Elizabeth. He is survived by his sister Cecilia Lawlor of Westfield, NJ, children Dana (John) Dunlevy of Venice, Marilyn (Joseph) Pellicone of Westfield, NJ, Patricia (Terry) Morgerson of Venice, Thomas J. Lawlor of Sarasota, and grandchildren John "Jack" and Michael Dunlevy, Garrett Lawlor, and Amelia Morgerson.

Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL. Services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store