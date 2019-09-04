Home

Adams-Brown Funeral Home
6906 U.S. 431
Albertville, AL 35950
(256)878–0231
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Adams-Brown Funeral Home
6906 U.S. 431
Albertville, AL 35950
Thomas McClendon


1928 - 2019
Thomas McClendon Obituary
McClendon, Thomas
Aug 22, 1928 - Aug 30, 2019
Thomas Hampton McClendon of Sarasota went home to be with the Lord on August 30 while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Asbury, AL, he moved to Akron, OH as a youth, where he graduated from Akron Central High School.
He then served in the Army in Korea, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. After the war, he returned to Akron where he later co-founded and served as President of Graphic Business Systems. He was also a founding member of Hope Community Church in Hudson, where he was actively involved in spreading the Gospel. He eventually retired to Sarasota, FL.
Thom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leota Taylor McClendon. He is survived by his son Geoffrey (Terri) McClendon of Estill Springs, TN; his grandsons Beau (Kristy) McClendon of Millbrook, AL, Hampton (Nicole) McClendon of Niceville, FL, Wade (Laura) McClendon of Montgomery, AL, and Clint (Maggie) McClendon of Oconomowoc, WI. Also surviving him are his great grandchildren Bryant, Brianna, Lainey, Leah, Luke, Seth, Hosanna, Wade, Wiley, Clary, and Ruby.
Services will be held Saturday September 7th at 2p.m. at the Adams Brown Funeral Home in Albertville, AL, followed by interment at Asbury United Methodist Church in Asbury, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
