McGavin, Thomas
Feb 12, 1931 - Oct 11, 2020
Thomas J. McGavin, 89, of Venice FL, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice. Tom was born in Meshoppen, PA on February 12, 1931, the son of the late Thomas P. and Anna Conaty McGavin.
For over 60 years Tom was the husband of the late Joan Lillian McGavin, who passed away on October 27, 2019. He leaves behind 4 sons; Paul of Toledo, OH, Michael of Columbus, OH, Joseph (Mary) of Aurora, IL, and Thomas N. of West Hollywood, CA, along with 12 grandchildren and sister Susann Falkin. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Silvia Margarita (wife of Mike) and grandson John (son of Joe and Mary).
Tom served his country during the Korean War and was a very proud graduate of Penn State. He greatly enjoyed a long career in sales and marketing in which he had substantial success, as such he and his wife Joan were fortunate to travel the world extensively. Throughout most of his life his favorite pastimes were playing golf and tennis. He was also an avid reader, especially when it came to history. He carried Joan's spirit closely as he continued to root for their Penn State football team each week during the Fall season. The family would like to thank close family and friends in and out of state and the staff at Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital and Tidewell Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Tom in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to the American Cancer Society
. A private service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Please visit his online guestbook www.farleyfuneralhome.com