McMullen, Thomas
Mar 3, 1935 - Dec 16, 2019
Thomas Paul McMullen, 84, of Nokomis passed away December 16, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was born March 3, 1935 in Bridgeport CT to the late Thomas P and Frances C. Herb- McMullen.
Tom proudly served his country in the US Army, he also worked at the corporate headquarters of GE in Fairfield, CT for 13 years as well as retiring as a State trooper in Connecticut after 23 years of service. Tom was a member of the Gaelic American Club of Fairfield CT and a member of the A.O.H. (Ancient Order of Hibernians). He was of the Catholic faith and served as an Usher at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife, Katherine Dowling McMullen, son, Patrick McMullen of Winter Garden, FL, daughters, Maureen McMullen (Brian Riordan) of Monroe, CT and Eileen McMullen of Milford, CT, sisters, Mary Ellen Kuraska (Rudolph) of Enfield CT and Kathleen DeNiro of Nokomis, FL, one brother, Daniel McMullen of Nokomis, FL, six grandchildren, Katherine Daniel and Thomas McMullen and Roan, Aoife and Siobhan Riordan as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be 10:00 am Friday December 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, FL. Please sign his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019