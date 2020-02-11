|
|
Michalik, Thomas
Sept 21, 1935 - Jan 25, 2020
Thomas Joeseh Michalik, 84, OF Sarasota, FL, Passed away on Jan 25th, 2020. Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday Feb 15th, 2020. @
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church. Funeral Arrangements by Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Thomas was predeceased by his children Mark & Michelle Michalik. Thomas was born in Chicago, IL. Moved to Sarasota, FL in 1968. He was married to and survived by Andrea Michalik his loving wife for 61 years. Thomas and Andrea made their home in Sarasota, FL Owning & Managing several businesses not to mention the heart of both of passions Gulf Terrace Motel for 30 years and finally retiring and enjoying everything Sarasota had to offer while traveling all over the world.
Thomas is survived by his wife Andrea, his son Tom, daughter in law Crystal, grandchildren Hunter, Brayden and many loving nieces and nephews, and their extended families.
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the Sun shine warm upon your face.
The rain fall soft upon your fields.
And until we all meet again,
May GOD hold you in the palm of his hands!
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020