Thomas Moore
1938 - 2020
Moore, Thomas
Aug 26, 1938 - May 11, 2020
Thomas G. Moore passed away on May 11, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1938 in Coatesville, Pa to Charles H. Moore and Jane Scott Moore. Tom is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, a son, Steven (Nancy) and a daughter, Nancy Lynn Moore Banta (Neil), six grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Moore Jr. and sister, Anne Moore Batley.
Tom was a graduate of the Mercersburg Academy and attended Penn State University and the University of Delaware. He owned and operated a Manufacturers/Rep business in West Chester, PA until his retirement in October 1998, when he became a full-time resident of Englewood.
In retirement, Tom became very involved in the Englewood community. With the encouragement of his mentor, Dr. Bill Coy, Tom joined the Lemon Bay League. Tom also served as a past president of the Grove City Civic Association, an elected Board member of the Englewood Water District 2000-2004, a Board member of the Englewood Community Hospital and as a Charlotte County Commissioner 2004-2008… a job he truly loved.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to serve the Moore family.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
