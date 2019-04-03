|
Mulvihill, Thomas
September 27, 1946 - March 17, 2019
Sarasota – Thomas Charles Mulvihill, 72, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, Saint Patrick's Day at home surrounded by family and friends.
He leaves his wife Margaret Eileen Mulvihill (nee Dietrich); his son, Thomas Michael Mulvihill; his grandsons Kenneth Gerard Mulvihill and Nolan Thomas Mulvihill; his granddaughter Ashley Katelyn Mallett; his brother James Michael Mulvihill and his wife Josephine Diagonale; his niece Patricia Lynn Mulvihill and her companion Bryan Patrick; his nephew James Michael Mulvihill, Jr. and his wife Nancy Mulvihill; his nephew Stephen Matthew Mulvihill; his step-sons Charles Thomas Mallett and Christopher Brian Mallett; his large extended family; and many close friends.
Born and raised in North Bergen, NJ, the son of Lester Michael Mulvihill and Veronica Sedonia Cole, Tom also lived in Bergen County (Cresskill), Monmouth County (Shrewsbury and Monmouth Beach) and Sarasota, FL. Tom was a businessman and entrepreneur who also served our Country as a Specialist Five (sergeant) Co. A, 104th Engineer Battalion, 50th Armored Division, New Jersey Army National Guard, "Jersey Blues". He was a very social and active person with many interests.
Anyone else fighting stage 4 melanoma cancer would have passed quietly into the night, however, Tom and Maggie hosted their annual St. Patty's Day party on the Friday before his death for his close family and friends. He would not allow his terminal illness to interrupt a great party!
Tom was a husband, father, grandfather, leader, teacher, role model, friend and all-around great human being with a positive outlook on life. He will be sorely missed.
Mass will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 10:30am at the Church of Saint Patrick located at 7900 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL followed by a reception and memorial service at Café Baci located at 4001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL.
An additional memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23rd at 12pm at the Twin Door Tavern located at 122 West Pleasant Avenue, Maywood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to either the s or the Boy Scouts of America, two organizations he supported for many years.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019