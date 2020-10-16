Newman Jr., Thomas

Thomas B. Newman Jr, 77, passed away suddenly on October 4th in Bradenton, FL. He was married to Bonnie J. Newman (Lane) for 52 years and they resided in Bradenton for the past six years. He met Bonnie when they both worked at Sylvania in Waltham, MA. Tom graduated from WPI with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He continued his education earning an MSEE from Northeastern and an MBA from Babson College. Tom retired from Teradyne in January 2009 after 37 years, but did not stop using his talents. He was very involved at WPI serving on the Alumni Reunion Committees for the class of '64 and the Alumni Association, along with Co-Chairing the Alden Society with his beloved wife Bonnie. These are just a few examples of Tom's busy retiree's life.

Tom loved his family, including his many nieces and nephews. He was involved with and offered support to them, giving advice, personal and professional, when called upon. He was the "Go to Guy". Having everyone travel to the Outer Banks to help celebrate his and Bonnie's 50th was very special for him. Tom was predeceased by his father Thomas B. Newman Sr and is survived by his mother Louisa (Spencer) Newman Ovanessian, his wife Bonnie, brother Ron and wife Mary Jane, two sisters-in law, a brother-in-law, seven nieces, a nephew and their families.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date TBD. Donations may be made to WPI for the Tom & Bonnie Newman Scholarship Fund at 100 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609, c/o Advancement Office.



