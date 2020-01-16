|
|
Porter, Thomas
Jun 24, 1934 - Jan 15, 2020
Thomas Porter died peacefully after a long illness. Originally from New Rochelle, NY, then Berkeley Heights, NJ, Tom and Judy Porter moved to the Isles of Chestnut Creek community in Venice, Florida in 2003. He attended Iona College in New Rochelle, and after a career in real estate management, Tom was active in many community organizations in New Jersey including the Senior Citizens Club of Berkeley Heights, Runnells Hospital and Little Flower Church. In 2003 he was proclaimed "Man of the Year" by the Township of Berkeley Heights. In Florida, he was active in their local community and in the Venice Senior Friendship Center where he played drums with the Tin Pan Alley Band each Tuesday for over eight years. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy (Hogan) Porter, children Thomas, Scott and Jeff of Greenwich, CT, Costa Mesa, CA and Larchmont, NY; Grandchildren, Cayla and Shelby in California and Jack and Emily in Larchmont, NY. A private memorial service is planned for the immediate family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020