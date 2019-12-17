|
|
Delaney, Thomas R.
Mar 24, 1945 - Dec 13, 2019
Thomas R. Delaney of Longboat Key, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13th, 2019. Tom passed from this life to the next in the comforts of his own home, with family by his side.
Tom was born March 24th, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Estelle Delaney. The family relocated to Wichita, KS in his youth. Tom was always a natural salesman and greatly disliked school. College was not for him, rather he wanted to be his own boss and went head first into entrepreneurship. He had charm and the ability to get people inspired about whatever he was selling. He started his own business, CCR Office Products, in Wichita at a young age. Tom sold his business when he was 50 and "retired" to Longboat Key, FL. But, being the salesman he always was, he turned to real estate sales as his "hobby", to which he worked until the day he died.
More important than any sale he ever made was his family. He was extremely proud of his 2 sons, Robert and Dustin Delaney. They traveled all over the country and the world together, and made many memories. He was head over heels for his 3 granddaughters Morgan, Brynn, and Hadley Delaney, and enjoyed cheering them on in sports. He spoiled them every chance he got and loved to offer life advice to the girls. The girls all adored their "Papa".
Tom is survived by his sister Kathy, sons Robert (41) and Dustin (39), and 3 granddaughters Morgan (16), Brynn (12), and Hadley (8) Delaney. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Estelle and father Robert.
Services will be held at Leawood Presbyterian Church in Kansas City on December 29 at 1:30 PM. 2715 West 83rd Street, Leawood, KS, with a celebration of life to follow the services.
Tom lived and died by the mantra "Go Big or Go Home". This he always did!
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019