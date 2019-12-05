|
|
Young, Thomas R.
Aug. 8, 1944 - Nov. 30, 2019
Thomas R. Young, 75, of Englewood passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a long and well fought battle.
Born on August 8, 1944 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Donald and Martha Steiner Young, he had been a resident of Sarasota County for fourteen years coming from St. Louis, Missouri.
A 1967 graduate of The Ohio State University on a ROTC scholarship, he joined the U.S. Navy and went to fighter pilot flight school in Pensacola. He was next assigned to fly F4 jets off aircraft carriers. After two tours in Vietnam (one year on the Coral Sea and nine months on the Midway) he was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1973 and joined the Memphis Naval Reserve in until 1977. He received an interdepartmental transfer to U.S. Air Force and joined the Missouri Air National Guard where he flew F4 jets until his retirement in 1992. Tom was the proud recipient of his Gold Navy Wings and his Silver Air Force Wings.
He worked in aerospace advertising for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing from which he retired in 2006 as the director of corporate branding and advertising.
A member of the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club he served as the President of the Advisory Board in 2011. Tom enjoyed the warm community atmosphere, his golfing and walking his dogs.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-one years: Janet Young; and his beloved Dalmatian, Murphy; dear cousins: Richard Wagner, Robert Wagner, Douglas Wagner and Richard Wagner, Jr. and their families.
Interment with honors will be in Sarasota National VA Cemetery on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 Am.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Post Office Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Sun Coast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224 in memory of Tom Young.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019