Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

DeLange, Thomas Ray

Oct 12, 1942 - Jun 1, 2020

Thomas Ray DeLange, 77, of Nokomis, Florida, died on Jun 1, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Jun 16, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store