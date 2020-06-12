Thomas Ray DeLange
DeLange, Thomas Ray
Oct 12, 1942 - Jun 1, 2020
Thomas Ray DeLange, 77, of Nokomis, Florida, died on Jun 1, 2020. Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Jun 16, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel..

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
