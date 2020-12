Or Copy this URL to Share

Riggs, Thomas

Dec 2, 1948 - Dec 2, 2020

Tom lost his battle with cancer with his daughter by his side. Survived by 2 sisters, 2 brothers, daughter Maria Riggs, son Sean Bennett (Urbana, IL), 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



