Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Venice, FL
Thomas Shipps


1954 - 2020
Thomas Shipps Obituary
Shipps, Thomas
Sept 5, 1954 - Jan 11, 2020
Thomas C Shipps died peacefully at his home in Venice, FL after a fierce battle with cancer. Cancer was no match for Tom's fierce faith in his Lord and Savior.
Tom retired from the Sarasota County Sheriff's office after serving 27 years on the force. He was also a medic in the Air Force.
Tom was pre-deceased by his twin brother, Steve, who died in 2017. He is survived by his wife Judy of 41 years, 2 daughters Candace and Kristen, 2 grandsons Easton and Auston, 2 brothers Pete and Jeff, and his parents Charles "Doc" and Jane Shipps, also of Venice.
A celebration service will be held on January 18 at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church in Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
