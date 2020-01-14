|
Sisk, Thomas
June 23,1956 - January 7, 2020
Thomas Patrick Sisk, 63, of Sarasota Florida, passed away on January 7, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Tom was born in Sarasota on June 23, 1956 to Thomas and Patricia Sisk.
Although he lived and worked in Sarasota throughout his life, he spent a significant amount of time sailing in various regions around the world. Sailing was his greatest passion and some of his happiest adventures were spent on the high seas with a group of special friends.
Tom was also passionate about his work as a Project Superintendent with Power Air. For more than the past decade, he considered them as family. He valued his various business associates as friends, including those from his former employer, Custom Air.
In his free time, Tom enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time outdoors. Some of his fondest memories were times on hunting trips with his dad.
Tom had lots of friends and enjoyed their company at various venues around town where they would meet on a regular basis. "Tall Tom Sisk" was loved by all for his gentle manner and respect for all.
He is predeceased by his mother, Patricia Robbins Sisk. Tom will forever be remembered by his father, Thomas Franklin Sisk (Marge) of Alva, FL, and his siblings, Lillian Denham and Robin Serbin (Mark) of Sarasota, Terry Lawson (Avery) of Kenton, TN, Michael Sisk (Lisa) of N. Fort Myers, FL, Andrea Byford of Kent, WA, and by his lifelong best friends Edward and Liz Brookins of Sarasota. Tom leaves behind five nephews, four nieces, two great-nephews and one great-niece. Also, his "family" at Power Air and friends too numerous to mention. He truly loved them all.
A special thank you to Justin Wallis and the team at Power Air whose love and consistent support sustained him until the very end.
A Celebration of Life for his friends will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 2:00-4:00 at Salty Jims Island Bar and Grill, 3655 Webber Street, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Tom will always be remembered as a gentle giant with a compassionate heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Glasser-Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020