Coyne Jr. , Thomas Stephen
January 21, 1934 - February 4, 2019
Thomas Stephen Coyne Jr. died on February 4, 2019 at the age of 85 years. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Stephen Coyne Sr. and Francis Rizzo Coyne. Also, aunts and uncles that he thought of as brothers and sisters. Being the oldest of five children, he is survived by his siblings: Rev. Robert Coyne (Maryknoll), Mary Louise Book (Jack), Dennis Coyne (Patricia) and Kathleen Donovan. Plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School, Purcell High School, Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH and received his MBA from Butler University in Indianapolis IN. Tom met his wife, Nancy Huber, in 1952 and they were married in 1956. After graduation, they moved to El Paso, TX where he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army at Ft. Bliss, TX.
Tom and Nancy have 5 children: Stephen Coyne (T.S.C. III) (Carolyn), Patrick Coyne (Linda), Michelle Coyne Jenny (Alan), Judith Coyne Pittman and Timothy Coyne. They have six grandchildren: Thomas Coyne (T.S.C. IV) (Brittany) Michael Coyne, Maxwell Pittman, Michelle Pittman, Patrick Coyne and Kristine Coyne Lepow (Isaac).
After the Army, Tom and Nancy returned to Cincinnati, OH. Four years later, they moved to Indianapolis, IN. where Tom was employed with Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical Co. He held many positions in the Parent Co. plus Elanco, International, Elizabeth Arden (N.Y.C.) and returned to Indianapolis as Senior Director of Human Resources. Tom retired from Eli Lilly and Co. in 1993 after 31 years of service. Tom and Nancy traveled extensively, spent winters on Siesta Key in Sarasota, FL and the rest of the year in Carmel, IN.
Through Grade School, High School, College and the Army, Tom played baseball as a left-handed pitcher. He was also a champion left handed golfer. Among others, he won the Indiana State Left Handers Tournament and was invited to the International Left Hander Tourney in Dublin, Ireland. Tom made six holes-in-ones. The last, at the age of 80 at the Oaks CC in Osprey, FL where he and Nancy are members. Tom never met a sport he didn't like, was very competitive and self-taught.
He was a "man before his time", always championing women, minority, disadvantaged and handicapped rights in employment and pay. He was on numerous committees and boards, notably, the Indiana Blood Center for 34 years where he served as Chairman for eight years. To Tom, God and his church were most important to him and he shared his knowledge and talents generously.
Tom died on February 4, 2019 in the care of Tidewell Hospice at Arden Courts in Sarasota, Florida. A celebration of Tom's life will be a Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 425 Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at the Memorial Gardens on the property of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. A reception will follow at the Church Hall where all are invited to attend.
In Lieu of Flowers, Contributions may be made to:
Xavier University, 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45207-4511
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Building Fund, 425 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Fl. 34229
Funeral arrangements entrusted with Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel www.yourtraditionsfunerlahome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019