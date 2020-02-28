|
Depenbrock, Thomas Velton
Feb 4, 1931 - Feb 25, 2020
With great sadness the family of Thomas Depenbrock announces his last race was run on February 25, 2020, at the age of 89.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Gertrude (Velton) and Alois Depenbrock, Tom is survived by the love of his life, wife of 58 years, Sandy; three sons, Mark (Laura), Murray (Shannon) and Matthew (Robin) and five grandchildren, Callaway, Chloe, Hannah, Meghan and Zachary.
He lived in Ft. Thomas, KY for his first 7 years, and then moved with his family to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he graduated from St. Anthony's Catholic School. He played all sports at St. Anthony's, excelling in basketball that led him to a walk on during his first year at the University of Florida. He received a Memorial Award for Athletic and Scholastic Achievement.
Tom graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Business Administration and with a ROTC ranking of 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. After being discharged from the Air Force, he worked for General Adjustment Bureau that eventually moved him to manage the Naples office and then on to manage the office in Sarasota, where he entered Health and Life Insurance with Donald Bryson and Associates. As a representative on Indianapolis Life Insurance Company Tom was in top sales belonging to the Million Dollar Round Table.
Tom was an avid runner, running many marathons that included the Boston, New York and Marine Corp. Marathons. He belonged to the Manasota Track Club which is involved in community sponsoring races that benefit charities.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 425 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the church garden.In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel or The .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020