West, Thomas
May 17, 1933 - Jan 28, 2020
Thomas W. West, age 86, was born in Henrietta, NY, 1933, beloved husband of 61 years to Susan Fenton West, devoted father to Tim (Sally) of Auburn PA, Peter of Hilton Head, SC, John (Kathy) of Downingtown, PA, Tina (Phil) Packer of Pittsburgh, PA, six grand children and six foster children. Predeceased by son, Paul, and daughter, Mary, and brother Charlie. Tom was a US Army Vet in the Korean War. He was employed as an engineer for Dravo Corp. for 28 years before owning his company, C.E.E. His homes included Pittsburgh, Venice, and "The Cabin". Tom was a passionate wood worker, loved animals, esp. his cat, Aiko, and was the rare husband who really liked a honey-do list. He is a body donor to Science Care.
His life will be celebrated at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, FL on Thursday, Jan 30th at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020