Thomas William Hurst
1943 - 2020
Hurst, Thomas
William
Jul 11, 1943 - Jun 30, 2020
Thomas William Hurst, 76, of Bradenton, FL, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Blake Medical Center. He was born July 11, 1943 in Tampa, FL to John Virgil Hurst and Winnell Cooley Hurst and moved to Auburndale, FL. Tom is survived by his wife, Adelia "Dee" Fischer Hurst and many nieces and nephews. Tom served in the US Air Force as a Morse Intercept Operator. He was owner of Hurst Irrigation in Sarasota, FL. He loved fishing, gardening and crossword puzzles. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, Mary Faye Scott and Donnie Lee Stevenson Kriston, one brother, John V. Hurst, Jr. and one stepson, Audie Fischer. Family will receive friends from 10 AM to 12 PM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Burial with Military Honors 2 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com


Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
JUL
8
Burial
02:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
