Clift, Thump

Feb 26, 1947 - Oct 5, 2020

Thump Clift, 73, of Sarasota died on Oct 5, 2020. He was born on Feb 26, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Adrienne & John Clift. He graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1965 and then enlisted in the Navy.

Thump was a former resident of Brunswick, Ga. where he owned and operated Golden Isles Auto Painting but relocated to Sarasota in 1994.

He is survived by his long time partner Rhett Barrington, Sarasota, brother John Clift, Titusville, Fl, many extended family members and friends. Interment will be at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store