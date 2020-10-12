1/1
Thump Clift
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thump's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clift, Thump
Feb 26, 1947 - Oct 5, 2020
Thump Clift, 73, of Sarasota died on Oct 5, 2020. He was born on Feb 26, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Adrienne & John Clift. He graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1965 and then enlisted in the Navy.
Thump was a former resident of Brunswick, Ga. where he owned and operated Golden Isles Auto Painting but relocated to Sarasota in 1994.
He is survived by his long time partner Rhett Barrington, Sarasota, brother John Clift, Titusville, Fl, many extended family members and friends. Interment will be at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gulf Coast Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved