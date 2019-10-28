|
|
Koertvelyessy, PhD, Tibor Antal
Oct. 16, 1941 - Oct. 23, 2019
Tibor Antal Koertvelyessy, PhD, passed away at home in Osprey, FL, on October 23, 2019, after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was 78 years old and was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Dora Osvay and father, Dr. Bela Koertvelyessy. He is survived by his wife, Audrey M. Koertvelyessy, CAPT (06) USPHS with relatives in Bratislava, Slovak Republic and Brussels, Belgium. He fled Hungary with his family in 1956 during the communist take-over and arrived in the US in 1957. They arrived to the North Shore of Beverly, MA where he attended high school. He went on to graduate from Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, in 1961. He initially taught at a prep school in Hinckley, ME for several years followed by attending the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, New York, where he obtained the masters and doctorate degrees in Anthropology in 1973. His further academic pursuits included post-doctoral studies at the University of Colorado and the University of Kansas. His academic teaching career began at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio in 1973 and extended to 2007 where he attained Full Professor status and retired as Professor Emeritus. His academic research and publications were in the area of population genetics in several different countries. He had many other academic achievements including serving as the Associate Editor of the journal of the American Association for Anthropological Genetics (AAAG). A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences visit www. farleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at www.FoundationatFLCancer.com. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019