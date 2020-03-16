|
|
Keating, Tiffany Marie
Apr 6, 1987 - Mar 11, 2020
Tiffany Marie Keating of Sarasota, FL is remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, a dedicated friend, and her love for fishing. She is survived by her father John D. Keating II and step mother Judy Keating of Englewood, FL, daughter Ava Mignonne O'Donnell and son Connor Michael O'Donnell of Sarasota, FL, grandfather Richard Burelle and grandmother Sylvia Burelle of Sarasota. She is predeceased by her uncle Del and Mitch Burelle. A Celebration of Life will be held at at Champions Pub Sarasota on March 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. On April 18 at 2:00 pm, The American Legion Post 30 will have a ceremony by Lady Auxiliary with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020