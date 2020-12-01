1/
Timmy Ringo
1967 - 2020
Ringo, Timmy
Feb 7, 1967 - Nov 13, 2020
Timmy was born in Joliet, IL to Carol (nee Quigley) and Herbert Ringo. He attended Joliet Central HS class of 1985 and in the late 80"s moved to Nokomis, FL to be near family. He loved going to the beach and deep sea fishing with his Dad and brothers. Timmy is predeceased by his mother Carol, brother Raymond, Grandparents, Aunts & Uncles. He is survived by his father Herbert and sister Brenda of Englewood, FL, sister Sherri of Poplar Bluff, Mo and twin brother and best friend Terry (Jennifer) Ringo, of Punta Gorda, FL. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews survive.
Burial will be private with a celebration of life in the summer.

Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
