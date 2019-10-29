|
|
Bowers, Timothy
Nov 19, 1959 - Oct 21, 2019
Timothy Lee Bowers (59) of Bradenton, Florida passed away on October 21, 2019 of natural causes. Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Timothy moved to Sarasota in his youth after his father took a job with Loral Systems on Cattlemen Road. Tim graduated from Sarasota High School in 1978. His father, Gary Bowers and step-mother, Mary Bowers predeceased him a few years ago. Tim is survived by a brother, Jeffrey A. Bowers of North Port, Florida. Tim had recently retired from a 20+ year career with Johnson Controls as a Commercial Controls Specialist. He loved playing guitar, listening to music, attending concerts, football, chicken wings, traveling, the annual "all guys" canoe trip, being in nature and spending time with his friends. He loved to host Super Bowl parties and show off his mad cooking skills with his famous Jamaican jerk pork and chicken wings. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned and announced in the coming days.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019