Ivko, Timothy
Jul 24, 1964 - Mar 18, 2020
Timothy Phillip Ivko, 55, was released into the spiritual world on March 18, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1964 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Joseph & Renette Ivko.
He is survived by his siblings Cena Jo Pavlish, Judith Morris (deceased), Michael (Rebecca) Ivko, Robin (Michael) Green, Eric (Katherine) Ivko, Joseph Ivko, Jr.; 13 nieces and nephews; and 33 great-nieces and nephews.
His family moved to the Bradenton/Sarasota area in 1972. Tim attended Bayshore High School in the '80s. Tim and his younger brother Joe where active in Boy Scouts as young adults and in a rare occurrence, both Tim and Joe achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the same time in 1982. He was a licensed massage therapist working at Hands-On Physical Therapy in Sarasota for many years. He was active with the local LBGT community in Sarasota and the St. Petersburg areas and participated in many of the local community events.
His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
His family requests that donations be sent to either C&N Community Health at 1231 N. Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238
