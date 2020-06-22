Coffman, Sr.,

Timothy J.

Oct 28, 1939 - Jun 7, 2020

Tim passed away on June 7, 2020 at Venice Regional Hospital with his family beside him. He was 80 years old.

He was born in Galax, Va. and lived in Elkins, W.V. until his family moved to Nokomis in 1950 where his father bought the Nokomis Hardware store. He graduated from Venice High School in 1957, and worked at the hardware store with his father. He took ownership in the 70's and worked with his son until it closed in 1999 because of the widening of highway 41.

Tim is survived by his wife of 63 years Judy (Taylor), son Tim Coffman Jr. (Mia), daughter Dr. Juli Peretz (Rob), grandchildren Bret and Amber Peretz, Jim Fox and great grandson Carter Fox, his sister Cecy Williams, and several nieces and nephews.

He was happiest when fishing, reading, tending his vegetable garden and fruit trees, watching football, Nascar races, and spending time with his family. He loved his pets and all wildlife.

He was a great father, husband, and friend, and will be missed by many including his fishing pals, Don, Buddy and Richard.

No services are planned. In celebration of his life please go fishing, take a walk in the woods or on the beach, and enjoy the outdoors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store