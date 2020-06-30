Pezanetti, Timothy
Jul 23, 1955 - Jun 16, 2020
Timothy Pezanetti, 64, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home West View Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com. .
Jul 23, 1955 - Jun 16, 2020
Timothy Pezanetti, 64, of Bradenton, FL, died on Jun 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home West View Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com. .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.