Schook, Todd
Dec 22, 1958 - Mar 4, 2019
Todd Anthony Schook, born on December 22, 1958, passed away on Monday March 4, 2019. Todd was a loving father and friend to all that he met, as he never met a stranger. He enjoyed motorcycles, working with his hands and his family. He spent countless hours working with F.O.E. 2756, the Humane Society and Meals on Wheels. He is preceded in death by his father, Duane Schook and brother, Troy Schook. He is survived by wife, Brenda; daughters, Mellissa Crosswhite (Justin) and Ashley Dunnam (Mark); mother, Carol Hilliard (David); siblings, Lori, Leanne, Jennifer and Tim Schook (Pam); grandson, Luke Dunnam; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 23, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at F.O.E. 2756, 2926 Wilkinson Rd. in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019