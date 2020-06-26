Chao, Tomas

Jul 4, 1943 - Jun 19, 2020

Tomas Laureano "Tom" Chao, 76, of Sarasota, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born July 4, 1943 to Dr. Jose Manuel Chao and Ines Maria Quintas in Havana, Cuba. Tom along with his family arrived in the United States June 6, 1962, and he became a Naturalized Citizen May 1, 1972. He married Lydia Vergara in 2001 and together they were one of the happiest couples you have ever met. He is survived by his wife and three children: Tomas Franklin Chao of Gastonia, NC, Katrina Rachel Nazworth of Folsom, CA and Tracy Kristina Brod of Mount Holly, NC. Tom – aka Mr. Wonderful – was an amazing Grandfather to Kaylee Mauney, Kyle Mauney, Cooper Brod, Tommy Chao, Tori Chao, Brandon Nazworth and Amanda Nazworth. Grandpa's Teddy and Freddy stories were legendary and something his kids and grandkids will cherish forever. Tom was predeceased by his two brothers Hector Armando "Basi" Chao and Jose Vicente "Pepe" Chao.



Tom spent 2 years in the US Army, including 9 months in Vietnam. Upon his discharge, Tom took employment with Eli Lilly and Company – whom he said was the best employer he ever had. Tom often held multiple jobs because providing for his family mattered more than anything to him. Eventually Tom worked for and retired from the US Postal Service. Tom loved the beach, playing baseball, Latin music and dancing. He could play any percussion instrument and loved to cook on the grill while surrounded by his family. He was the life of the party wherever he went. As a devoted and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, Tom may be gone, however he will live in our hearts forever.





