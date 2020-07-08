Tony Campbell

Or Copy this URL to Share

Campbell, Tony

Feb 25, 1978 - Jul 2, 202

Tony L. Campbell, 41, of Sarasota and Bradenton died July 2, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones FUNERAL HOME.. Services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m at Palms memorial Park. He is survived by his Wife, Ryshawanna Campbell; four sons, Tony Jr., Tony Register, Kayson Campbell , and Jovan Waiters; two daughters, Zyvon Waiters and Erys Waiters; two brothers, Anthony and Ronald; two sisters, Tonya Jenkins and Toya Campbell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store