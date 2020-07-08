1/1
Tony Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell, Tony
Feb 25, 1978 - Jul 2, 202
Tony L. Campbell, 41, of Sarasota and Bradenton died July 2, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jones FUNERAL HOME.. Services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m at Palms memorial Park. He is survived by his Wife, Ryshawanna Campbell; four sons, Tony Jr., Tony Register, Kayson Campbell , and Jovan Waiters; two daughters, Zyvon Waiters and Erys Waiters; two brothers, Anthony and Ronald; two sisters, Tonya Jenkins and Toya Campbell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved