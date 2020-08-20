Katsarelas, Tony

Sep 22, 1962 - Aug 16, 2020

Tony Katsarelas, age 57, died suddenly on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mamie, his twin sons Alex and Nick, his mother Nancy Katsarelas and his sister Diana Romsek. He also had eight nephews, Uncle Joe and many friends.

Tony grew up in Bay City, Michigan and cherished his many friendships there his entire life. He graduated from T.L. Handy High in 1980 and moved to Sarasota shortly thereafter. He became an Electrcian and met Mamie shortly afterwards. They married in 1989. In 1995, they welcomed their twin sons, Alex and Nick whom they cherished. Tony later completed his State Electrical Contractor license and founded Katsy Electric where he remained the rest of his life.

Tony loved nature. He spent his free time fishing the flats of Sarasota Bay. He won many awards for Redfish and Snook tournaments.

Tony loved telling stories especially about his antics with his friends at Handy High. He told all of his friends and family jokes and stories that made us laugh. He was an incredible and loving husband, father, son and friend. Heaven will never be boring now that Tony has arrived. He will be sorely missed.

Services will be on Sat., August 29th at 5:30. It will be adjacent to the North parking lot next to the campgrounds. There will be a short service and then food and drinks.



