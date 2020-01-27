|
Tecce, Tony
Oct 21, 1940 - Jan 20, 2020
Anthony L. Tecce, II, of Sarasota, FL, passed suddenly on Monday, Jan 20th, at the age of 79. Tony was born in Kingston, NY, to parents Anthony and Rose, and brother to Josephine Sammons and Joann. He is survived by his children; Derek Logan (Ana), Tony (Tiffany), Pier Lavecchio (Vince), Dominic (Jen), Crane and Tara; his grandchildren; Kelsey, Anthony, Mikayla, Santiago, Olivia, Karina, Riley, Brandon and Jane. There will be a celebration of his life on Feb 8th, 10a-12p, at the Turtle Beach Pavilion, 8918 Midnight Pass Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Toys for Tots or the American
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020