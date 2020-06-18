Or Copy this URL to Share

Wonderlie, Tonya Lynne

Aug 12, 1967 - May 25, 2020

Tonya Lynne Wonderlie, 52, of North Port, FL, died on May 25, 2020. Services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.



