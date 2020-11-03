1/1
Tory Swanson
1978 - 2020
Swanson, Tory
Dec 14, 1978 - Nov 1, 2020
Tory Swanson, 41, was born December 14, 1978 and lost his battle with alcohol addiction on November 1, 2020. He is survived by his mother and step-father Zonise and Jamie Marshall, father Rod Swanson, brother Tyler Swanson (Melissa Tharp), grandmother Virginia Swanson, and adorable young son Kai, whom he loved deeply. Tory will be remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed surfing, playing drums, music and stand-up comedy. Tory even once enrolled in McCurdy's Comedy Club workshop and performed a hilarious routine. He will be missed deeply by his many friends and family. We are thankful he is finally at peace. A memorial service will be held in the outside gardens of Unity Church of Venice, 125 Jackson Road, Venice FL at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. If you care to sit, please bring a lawn chair. Masks and social distancing requested. We regrettably will not be able to have a social gathering following the service due to Covid restrictions. Donations in Tory's memory can be made to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota FL 34238 or online at https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
the outside gardens of Unity Church of Venice
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
