Mills, Tracey Dean
April 2, 1964 - April 28, 2019
Tracey Dean Mills, age 55, of Tampa, formerly of Sarasota passed away on April 28, 2019. Tracey was born April 2, 1964 in Albany, Georgia, graduated from Sarasota High School in 1982 and from Knapp College, Tacoma, Washington.
While in high school, Tracey performed with Sailor Circus, riding unicycles, trapeze and varies other acts. She loved animals, especially her six cats.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Summers Galese of Sarasota; father, Edgar Dean of St. Pete Beach; sister, Melinda Dean of Naples; nephew, Kevin Dean of Sarasota and special significant other, Tim Ames of Tampa.
Tracey was a loving daughter, sister and aunt that will be deeply missed by all.
Memorial contributions in Tracey's honor may be made to Cat Depot, 2542 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019