Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracey Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracey Dean Mills


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracey Dean Mills Obituary
Mills, Tracey Dean
April 2, 1964 - April 28, 2019
Tracey Dean Mills, age 55, of Tampa, formerly of Sarasota passed away on April 28, 2019. Tracey was born April 2, 1964 in Albany, Georgia, graduated from Sarasota High School in 1982 and from Knapp College, Tacoma, Washington.
While in high school, Tracey performed with Sailor Circus, riding unicycles, trapeze and varies other acts. She loved animals, especially her six cats.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Summers Galese of Sarasota; father, Edgar Dean of St. Pete Beach; sister, Melinda Dean of Naples; nephew, Kevin Dean of Sarasota and special significant other, Tim Ames of Tampa.
Tracey was a loving daughter, sister and aunt that will be deeply missed by all.
Memorial contributions in Tracey's honor may be made to Cat Depot, 2542 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now