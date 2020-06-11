Troy Branson Conley
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conley, Troy Branson
Aug 15,1990 - May 30, 2020
Troy Conley, 29, of Gardnerville, NV died May 30, 2020 of a bleeder in the brain. Troy grew up in Venice, Fl.
Survivors include his mother, Janet Conley and his 3 brothers, James, Wesley and Daniel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved