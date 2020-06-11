Conley, Troy Branson
Aug 15,1990 - May 30, 2020
Troy Conley, 29, of Gardnerville, NV died May 30, 2020 of a bleeder in the brain. Troy grew up in Venice, Fl.
Survivors include his mother, Janet Conley and his 3 brothers, James, Wesley and Daniel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.