Gatling, Sr., Troy
July 10, 1945 - April 10, 2019
Troy Gatling, Sr., 73, of Bradenton, Fl., formerly of Washington, DC, died on April 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home , 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 12noon on Thursday, April 26, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Washington, DC. Interment will Be May 6, 2019 Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
