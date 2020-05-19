Or Copy this URL to Share

Thompskin, Jr., Troy Lennard

Feb 16, 1995 - May 14, 2020

Troy Lennard Thompskin, Jr., 25, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 14, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8 Pm Thursday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota at Funeral Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



