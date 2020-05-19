Troy Lennard Thompskin Jr.
1995 - 2020
Thompskin, Jr., Troy Lennard
Feb 16, 1995 - May 14, 2020
Troy Lennard Thompskin, Jr., 25, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 14, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8 Pm Thursday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota at Funeral Services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
