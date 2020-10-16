1/1
Trudi Koloski
1936 - 2020
Koloski, Trudi
Sep 14, 1936 - Oct 9, 2020
Trudi Koloski passed away on Oct 9, 2020. She lived a life that was filled with great Friends and Family and an abiding Faith in God. The only child of Skip and Betty Glasson, Trudi was born in Altoona, PA and lived in Poughkeepsie and Binghamton, NY before moving to Sarasota with her 5 children in 1977.
Trudi loved the beauty of Sarasota, and, after her retirement from Northern Trust, she enjoyed the beach, reading, traveling, music, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, and especially spending time with her Family. She was a perpetually dedicated mother. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Trudi managed every challenge with an unrelenting Faith. She cherished her many lifelong Friends, and she devoted her life to her Family. She was predeceased by her son, Michael. Trudi is survived by her sons, Daniel, Christopher, and Timothy and daughters Kristen (Jeff) Cole and Kathy (Scott) Lambeth as well as her grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, Cody, Seamus, Rory, and Mina, as well as her 3 great grandchildren.
Trudi will be remembered at a Mass on November 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Incarnation Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please spread Peace, Love, and Kindness.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church.
