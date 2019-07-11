|
Weingart, Twyla May
July 9, 1937 - July 9, 2019
Twyla May Weingart, 82, of Sarasota, FL, died on July 9, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota. Services will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2185 Wood Street, Sarasota, FL 34237 at 2:00 pm on Saturday July 13, 2019.
Survived by husband Gary Weingart of Sarasota FL, son Douglas Weingart of Sarasota FL, daughter Cynthia Langer of Otto, NC, son Bryan Scott Weingart of Valrico, FL, 5 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren and 1 brother Ken Keyser of Tennessee.
Born July 9, 1937 to Leon Keyser and Esther (Brown) Keyser in Hartville, OH.
Married August 7, 1955 to Gary L. Weingart in Hartville, OH.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or Concordia Lutheran Church in memory of Twyla May Weingart.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 11 to July 12, 2019