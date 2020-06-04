Or Copy this URL to Share

Platt, Tyana Marie

Sep 8 1987 - May 31, 2020

Tyana Marie Platt, 32, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 31, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 PM to 4:00 Pm on Jun 6, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.



