Tyana Marie Platt
Platt, Tyana Marie
Sep 8 1987 - May 31, 2020
Tyana Marie Platt, 32, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 31, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 PM to 4:00 Pm on Jun 6, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
