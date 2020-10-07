1/1
Tyrone "Jitty" Davis
1969 - 2020
Davis, Tyrone "Jitty"
May 29, 1969 - Sep 26, 2020
Tyrone "Jitty" Davis, 51, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Sep. 26, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Oct. 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Tyrone leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Teshawn Gobourne and London Daniels; sons, Darius Davis, Sheldon Lee, and Capp Davis; mother, Ann Davis; brothers, Victor Collins, Trenton Davis, Dana Phillips and Robert Simms; sister, Tabatha Walker; 3 grandchildren; fiance, Annita Newell.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Galilee Cemetery
