Sandstrom, Ulf Teddy
Mar 8, 1952 - Oct 1, 2020
Ulf Teddy Sandstrom (born March 8, 1952, Stockholm, Sweden) a Swedish American lawyer, entrepreneur, best selling author, and philantropist died of internal injuries sustained from a traffic accident in Sarasota, Florida on October 1, 2020. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend to many in the United States and Sweden, Ulf passionately practiced and promoted the power of positive thinking throughout his adult life. He met the love of his life, Annika on campus in Sweden. On that first night that they met, Ulf told her that he would take her to America. From that day onward, the two became inseparable, later engaged, and eventually married after Ulf completed law school in 1978. The couple relocated to southwestern Sweden where Ulf and Annika established their first clothing boutique, Olivia and Ulf created his law firm, Hallands Juristfirma.
Raised by his father Col. Sture Sandstrom a high ranking Swedish military strategist and Alli a devoted mother and homemaker, Ulf grew up living in different parts of Sweden, but especially loved life in Karlsberg Palace in Stockholm. The year 1986 proved to be Ulf's most pivotal year, his years of research resulted in publishing his first book. "You become What You Think" (Du Blir Vad Du Tänker). Particularly popular with Middle School educators and counseling centers, it endured as a best-seller in Sweden and Norway for over twenty years. Later, he published another book "You Become What You Dream Of" ("Du Blir Vad Du Drömmer Om"). Prompted by the success of his book sales, Sandstrom finally realized his dream by moving his family to the tropical paradise of Sarasota, Florida. Arriving to America on July 17, 1986 with his wife and two young sons but without a job or residency permit, they instantly fell in love with St. Armands Circle and felt determined to establish their clothing boutique there. From that day onward, Ulf and Annika shared a successful business that still exists today.
In 2003, Family Sandstrom finally became American citizens. Ulf resumed his writing career by finishing his first work in English, "The Road to Happiness." Two years later, a fourth book, "The Magic Silver Coin" was published. For the remainder of Ulf's life, he gave motivational talks promoting the messages of his books. Shortly before Ulf's passing, he completed his long-awaited magnum opus, "The Optimist", a compilation of stories and his life's research involving the power of positive thinking. Aside from celebrating over thirty years of success for his Florida based businesses, Ulf relentlessly motivated and encouraged his son's entrepreneurial efforts. For Sandstrom, his family always came first. In 2019, he delightfully became a proud grandfather. Sandstrom is survived by his loving wife, Annika of 42 years, his sons Fredrik and Mikael, his sister Ann Berg of Sweden, his daughter in law Anneliese Sandstrom, his granddaughter Anja Sandstrom, and many many dear friends in the United States and Sweden. Ulf is remembered as a man who deeply loved his family, loved the American dream, and was always kind and generous to his many friends, and left a positive impression wherever he went. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Shriners Hospital for Children
or Wounded Warrior Project
.
Funeral services are pending due to concerns relating to the covid-19 circumstances.