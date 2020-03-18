Home

Ursula Kimbell


1932 - 2020
Ursula Kimbell Obituary
Kimbell, Ursula
Feb. 03, 1932 - Mar. 14, 2020
On March 14, 2020 Ursula Ellen Florence Kimbell (88) passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She is survived by two elder siblings Dorothy Allen and Albert Summers, daughter, Lesley Johnson, three sons Graham, David and Kenneth, as well as eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two, soon to be three, great, great-grandchildren. She emigrated from England with her husband and three children in 1958 where she worked as a nanny. Ursula raised five children and worked providing day care to many youngsters. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and painting and was an avid reader. Ursula was well loved by her family and community. A memorial service will be announced after the pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salvation Army: https://secure20.salvationarmy.org/ or Tidewell: Hospicehttps://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
