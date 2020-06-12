Guenther, Ute
Oct 29, 1943 - Jun 4, 2020
Ute Ingeborg Guenther, age 76, passed away peacefully June 4, 2020 after courageously fighting cancer for five years. She was born October 29, 1943 in Rathen, Germany to Karl Walter and Gerda Hebenstreit.
Ute was brought up in Frankfurt am Main and worked passionately as a physical therapist, specializing in cerebral palsy. She left Germany in 1969 and raised her two children as a single mother in Milwaukee. Ute graduated in 1995 from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with honors in Educational Psychology. In 2005 she relocated to Osprey and since 2010 she was a proud treasurer and scribe of the Phi Beta Kappa Sarasota-Manatee Association.
Ute is survived by her half-sisters Angela Heidemeier and Gunda Heinemann, her daughter Annabelle von Girsewald, her son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Monika von Girsewald and her grandchildren Henry von Girsewald and Ivy von Girsewald.
She loved her role as Grandmother treasuring her grandchildren and embracing every moment together.
A memorial service at sea will be held on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 in the Gulf of Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. (https://donate.cancer.org/)
Please visit Ute's online guestbook at http://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/ute-guenther/.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.