Fooks, V. Thomas
July 18, 1925 - January 22, 2020
V. Thomas Fooks, age 94, of Venice, Florida, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Tom was born July 18, 1925 in Chester, PA. He was a veteran of both the United States Army and the Marine Corp. He enlisted in the Marines in 1943 and served in the Pacific theatre during World War II. After the war, Tom earned an electrical engineering degree from Pennsylvania Military College. He then entered the Army and served from 1952 until 1956, receiving an Honorable Discharge as a 1st Lieutenant.
Tom had a long career in the computer and aerospace industries. He was one of the owners and executives of RMS Technologies in Marlton, NJ.
Prior to moving to Venice, FL in 1992, Tom was a longtime resident of Mount Holly, NJ, where he was an active member of his community, serving on the Town Council, Zoning and Planning Boards for many years. He was also a member of the USMC League and the Mt. Holly Elks.
Tom enjoyed playing golf and was a longtime member of the Venice Golf and Country Club.
Tom was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who is deeply missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Marie Fooks; son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Crystale Fooks of Venice, FL; son Charles of Mansfield, NJ; son and daughter-in-law Rick and Deanna Fooks of Sewell, NJ; daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Tim Snope of Hainesport, NJ; daughter Holly Higgins of Sarasota, FL; 6 grandchildren: Ryan and Kyle Snope, Daniel and Alyssa Fooks, Jennifer Poletti and Isabella Higgins; as well as 4 great-grandchildren.
A service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020