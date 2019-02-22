|
Poneleit, Valerie
April 17, 1950 - February 15, 2019
Valerie was born in Chicago, IL and was raised in China Town. She moved to Florida in 1980. Valerie worked in the hair industry for many years. Upon moving to Florida she joined the team at New York Hair Company. Valerie soon branched off on her own opening Valerie and Company. Valerie met her husband in 1994, where they joined in marriage January 1, 1995. Her husband taught her how to ride a motorcycle soon after they began dating. Motorcycles quickly became a passion of hers. She became a long distance rider and rode with many female riding clubs but really put in a lot of hours with the Motor Maids. Valerie decided in 2005 to take a break from the hair industry and join the family business, Hap's Cycle Sales, where she was loved by their customers in the parts department. Valerie retired in 2015 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After going into remission Valerie joined a dragon boat paddling team compiled of breast cancer survivors, SIS. Valerie had to leave the team after finding out she had cancer again. Valerie underwent a full stem cell replacement and was doing so well, she went back into the hair industry working at Sassy's Salon part time. In January of 2019, Valerie discovered that her breast cancer had returned.
Valerie has left behind her husband, Robert Poneleit of Sarasota, two sons, Michael Petros (Vanessa) of Sarasota and Joseph Petros of Sarasota, step-daughter Lana Poneleit (Robert Thompson Jr) of North Port and five grandchildren, Daniel, Sami, Kaleb, Koby and Camden.
There will be a Catholic Service held for Valerie on March 4, 2019 at 12:00pm at Christ The King Catholic Church. 1900 Meadowood Street, Sarasota, FL 34231 In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either Team Tony Cancer Foundation or the of Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019