Terris, Valerie
January 4, 1930 - December 2, 2019
Valerie (nee Stacy) Terris of Sarasota, FL., born Jan. 4, 1930; entered eternal life: December 2, 2019.
A native of Milwaukee, WI, Valerie is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, George Thomas Terris. She is survived by her son, Stacy George Terris, (Susan), her daughter, Poppy Terris Spencer, (Geoff); grandchildren, Kimberly Goldman, (Brian), Kelly Wabiszewski, (William), Clayton S. Terris, Christopher G. Terris, George Thomas Terris, II, Molly Spencer; and two great-granddaughters.
Valerie attended Milwaukee University School, class of 1948 and attended Rollins College graduating in 1951.
In Milwaukee, Valerie was a board member of the former Layton School of Art, now Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, and also served on the Milwaukee Symphony board. She was an interior designer and owned an antique shop, the Blue Whale, in Thiensville, WI. Along with her husband George, she was an avid tennis player at the Town Club, a golfer at Ozaukee Country Club, and a member of the Milwaukee Club.
In 1975, Valerie and her husband began spending time on Longboat Key, FL, and in 1995, she and George made Sarasota their permanent home.
In Sarasota, Valerie was actively involved as a board member of Designing Women Boutique and the Asolo Repertory Theatre. Valerie was a competitive Silver Life Master Bridge player, and enjoyed playing golf at Sara Bay Country Club, as well as socializing with members at Bird Key Yacht Club.
Valerie and her husband loved traveling through the European countryside every year, with a particular fondness for motoring through France, and on several occasions, sharing the journeys with their children and grandchildren.
Whether it was at the bridge table, the French countryside or a social event, Valerie loved life. Valerie's flair and zest for life was easily recognized by one of her dozens of flowers that she wore every day on her silk blouses. She was adored by many, especially her family and friends.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Ringling College of Art and Design, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota FL, 34234; and the Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL, 34243.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019